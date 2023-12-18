Hockey and Holidays: Firebirds players getting into the spirit this season

One year ago, the Coachella Valley Firebirds made their desert debut.

December 18th, 2022 - the Firebirds took flight inside Acrisure Arena for the very first time. It was a historic moment, which we'd later learn would be the first many for the team in their incredible inaugural season.

Right now, the team is in the beginning of their second season, but with an off day Monday, what a better time to celebrate the holiday season!