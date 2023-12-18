Two in custody following alleged road rage killing of 4-year-old in LA County

Authorities today identified two suspects who were arrested in connection with an alleged road-rage shooting in Lancaster that left a 4-year-old boy dead.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Monday, the sheriff's department identified the suspects as a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, 27, both of whom were booked on suspicion of murder.

Authorities did not say which suspect was the alleged driver.

Investigators said a driver cut off a vehicle that contained the boy, his father and his mother and then began following them through surface streets. When the second driver slowed down, the suspect pulled up along the passenger side of the victims' car and began shooting, officials said.

The boy was sitting in the back seat and was struck by gunfire in the upper body. The parents rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Gor Adamyan.

Sheriff's officials said investigators located the suspects' vehicle in the immediate area of the shooting and arrested the man and woman on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of the boy's family had raised more than $1,600 as of Monday.

According to the page, the family was heading to a store to purchase groceries when the shooting unfolded.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Lancaster area, condemned the boy's killing.

"This young boy's death is shocking," she said in a statement. "A family is now inexplicably left without a child that meant everything to them. Our roadways are no place for this type of random and unacceptable violence. I want the suspects apprehended for this heinous murder to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"I also want to thank the law enforcement professionals who acted quickly, arrested the suspects, and took them off the community's streets. We cannot tolerate acts of violence like this one."