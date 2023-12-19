Skip to Content
News Channel 3 exclusive: David Ready, Retired Palm Springs City Manager, announces candidacy for city council

David Ready, who served as the Palm Springs City Manager for 21 years before retiring in 2020, said he is running for city council in next year's election.

You can watch the full interview on News Channel 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Ready told Peter Daut he is seeking the District Five seat, currently held by Lisa Middleton, who is running for state senate.

Daut asked him: "Why go back into the political arena?"

Ready replied, "It's simple. I've asked myself that question. It's my passion, it's what I love to do. And as I think about how can I best serve over the next few years, this opportunity came about, and it's another opportunity to serve Palm Springs in a capacity I think will be very helpful."

Daut also asked, "What do you think are some of the biggest issues in Palm Springs right now?"

Ready replied, "Interestingly, being city manager for 21 years, I've come to know what the residents of Palm Springs think is important to them. It's certainly safety, quality of life issues, it's balancing economic development, and making sure our neighborhoods are the best they can be. And so finding that balance, and working to create the kinds of things where you have good economic development to create the revenue to provide the highest level of services has always been important to residents, and I think I can continue to do that."

Daut asked: "Would it be a little strange for you to work with a new city manager, Scott Stiles?"

Ready replied, "No not at all. Actually, it would be easier. I certainly have a good feel for how that relationship should work."

https://youtu.be/IVosZRiTd6M

