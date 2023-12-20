Penélope Cruz to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Variety will honor “Ferrari” actor Penélope Cruz with the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival. The award will be presented as part of Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch presented by DIRECTV on Jan. 5 at the Parker Palm Springs.

Credit: Tabercil / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Cruz will be recognized for her accomplished career as a four-time Oscar nominee known for her daring, multidimensional and unforgettable performances in “Volver,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “Nine” and “Parallel Mothers.” Her latest film, “Ferrari,” was directed by Michael Mann and stars Adam Driver as the iconic race car driver and entrepreneur. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and comes out in theaters on December 25, 2023. It was named to National Board of Review’s list of the year’s top 10 films and earned Cruz a Gotham Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

“More than 30 years after her stunning film debut in Bigas Lunas' Venice Festival prize winner, ‘Jamón Jamón,’ Penelope Cruz continues startling global film audiences with her limitless versatility in films created by the world's finest directors,” said Variety’s Executive Vice President Content, Steven Gaydos. “Her long association with Pedro Almodóvar has won her major accolades, and she took home the Oscar for Woody Allen's ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’ She's now at the peak of her powers in Michael Mann's masterpiece, ‘Ferrari.’ It's Variety's great honor to present our Creative Impact in Acting to Penelope Cruz, for both her illustrious career and for her powerful performance as the unforgettable woman at the heart of ‘Ferrari.’“

“Poor Things” director Yorgos Lanthimos and “Killers of the Flower Moon” co-writer Eric Roth are also set to receive honors at the Jan. 5 event. Variety will announce its 10 Directors to Watch on Jan. 3 timed to the issue.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs January 4-15, 2024. Passes and tickets are currently on sale. For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.