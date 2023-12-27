Peak ‘Return Season’ in full-swing: What you need to know about returning unwanted gifts

So you got a Christmas gift that you don't need, doesn't fit, or isn't you. Of course, you're not going to tell the person who gave it to you that you don't want it. Instead, you head to the store they bought it from and return it. It is peak return season, after all.

You aren't alone, not even remotely. In fact, you're one in 136 million. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly forty percent of all Americans will return at least one gift this year. Last year alone, more than $816 billion worth of merchandise was returned, nearly $171 billion of that happened during the holidays.

This year, experts estimate an additional two million in returns between now and the New Year, but retailers are trying to curb that. The NRF says the 'severe problem' with returns is catastrophic to some companies, so they're putting in safeguards to deter returns.

In 2023, more than 40% of U.S. retailers plan to shorten their return windows for the holidays. Typically, you have 90 days to return any items bought at Target, but for any gifts purchased between October 1st and December 25th, you only have a 30-day return window, 15 days for Apple products.

More than half of companies operating in the U.S. like Zara, Urban Outfitters, JC Penney, and T.J. Maxx are all charging fees on returned items for shipping and restocking. Even Amazon is tacking on an extra dollar to return items if you use UPS to do so. H&M members can avoid fees on their returns, but everyone else will get charged.

In order to get the most out of your returns here are a few simple rules:

Don't open the box.

Keep your receipts.

Look up the return window before you go.

Bring your I.D.

Last but not least, go early. Most returns happen in the afternoon and evening hours according to the NRF. So you could beat some of those long lines by getting to the stores before anyone else.