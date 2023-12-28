Volunteers participate in Thousand Palms clean up after storm

Volunteer groups are participate in a Thousand Palms “muck out,” after storms hit Southern California last week. After rainfall on Thursday December 21st, Hidden Springs Ranch Oasis in Thousand Palms is facing destruction. Three homes on Via Eduardo have been damaged significantly. One homeowner in the area reached out to the Red Cross. After seeing the destruction, Red Cross reached out to the county of Riverside. The Riverside Sheriffs department has been monitoring the area since Friday December 22nd. Team Rubicon, Home Depot, and the Southern California Mountain Foundation Urban Conservation Corps are cleaning up the mess. The “muck out” volunteers are going to be in Thousand Palms from Thursday December 28th to Saturday December 30th. News Channel 3 is on Via Eduardo speaking to home owners and volunteer workers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.