Local non-profit highlights community commitment to affordable housing with billboards

Lift to Rise has launched a new billboard campaign that features residents from the Coachella Valley who have partnered with the non-profit organization to help find solutions to a number of challenges, including the affordable housing crisis.

"It's really intended to tell the story of community residents and what community residents need in order to thrive," according to Heather Vaikona, CEO and President of Lift to Rise. There are a total of 9 billboards in different locations and each features a photograph taken by photographer Noé Montes.

The locations for each billboard are below:

Coachella, Grapefruit Blvd and Ave 48

Rancho Mirage, Hwy 111 and Frank Sinatra

Palm Springs, Mesquite Ave and Gene Autry

Desert Hot Springs, Palm Dr and Claire Ave

Thousand Palms, I-10 and Monterey

Cabazon, I-10 and Main Street

Indio, Hwy 111 and Maple Avenue

"We've seen all nine cities and the county and more than 70 organizations working together to increase the supply of housing that people can afford," said Vaikona.

Lift to Rise and its partners will meet later this month to start creating the next two-year Action Plan. The organization's plan for 2022-2024 can be found here.

