Volunteers, Pro-Am opportunities available for 2024 Galleri Classic

Now that the 2024 golf calendar is underway, the second annual Galleri Classic is in sight with some new excitement.

The PGA Champions Tour event will be held from March 25-31st, finishing this time on Easter Sunday. Tournament Director Michelle DeLancy says they are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Mission Hills CC and they cannot do it without volunteers.

"The cool thing about volunteering at these events is that people start to volunteer multiple years and it feels like summer camp," said DeLancy. "They have fun coming back and seeing their their friends again. We have about 20 committees they get to choose from so they don't have to do the same thing every day."

David Toms inaugural Galleri Classic champion

