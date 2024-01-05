Inside the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards

It was a night to see the A-list movie stars in Palm Springs. They were all in town for the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Our crews were at the Palm Springs Convention Center where fans greeted their favorite stars before they took the red carpet.

Mark Ruffalo attended this year's awards on behalf of Poor Things and to present his cast mate, Emma Stone with the 'Desert Palm Achievement Award.'

"We're here, we're still working and people love our movie. And it's Palm Springs. I mean, this is where it all starts."

Some of cinemas biggest names helping kick off award season leading up to the highly anticipated Academy Awards. Including Oscar favorites like Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone.

"It's one of the best cities in the world, I love being here," said Gladstone.

After the red carpet, the Palms Springs International Awards kicked off, celebrating a mighty year for cinema along with the actors and directors that made it happen.

"When I read the script for Oppenheimer, it was was one of the greatest scripts I've ever read," said Cillian Murphy while accepting his Desert Palm Achievement Award.

It was a ‘Barbie’ reunion at this year’s gala with Greta Gerwig receiving the ‘Director of the Year' Award.

"When you are brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. You win big," said Margot Robbie while presenting the award to Gerwig. "You change the game, Spielberg and dinosaurs, Nolan and Batman and now Greta Ferwig and Barbie."

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'connell received the 'Palm Springs Film Fest Chairman’s Award' for their Golden-globe nominated song 'What Was I Made For?'

"Thank you so much to the Palm Springs International Film Festival, I’ve been told this is the first time this award has been given to singers and that’s really cool," said Eilish.

Actors also shared their experience playing some of their most challenging roles to date.

"This role was unlike anything I'd ever read, or any one that I had ever read about. She's a woman who is immune to external expectations, and impervious to judgment and shame. And playing Bella was challenging because I had to try to unlearn those aspects in myself. And it's also what made her an absolute joy to play," said Emma Stone during her acceptance speech for the 'Desert Palm Achievement Award.'

We asked Colman Domingo what it was like to have so much support for an historic film that many say "needed to be told."

"It means everything, that means Bayard Rustin's legacy is out there in the world. He's in the center of his own legacy, which is beautiful. For me to have any part of it means the world to me, that everyone here will know who Bayard Rustin's is, and hopefully it creates that spirit that we can make this country even better for each other," said Domingo.

The night ending with the legendary cast and director, Martin Scorsese of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ accepting the prestigious Vanguard Award.

Of course the star studded affair doesn't end at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, screening will continue well into January 14.

You can find the full schedule and reservations opportunities HERE.