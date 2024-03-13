Dozens of graffiti reports elicit ‘quick response’ from Palm Springs Police

Palm Springs police are prioritizing a rapid response to cleaning up vandalism throughout the city.

On Tuesday our newsroom saw 9 reports on the city’s website showing the history for their active calls for service.

Then Wednesday, about 10 additional online reports were filed detailing more instances of graffiti throughout the city.

"Typically, we like to get that cleaned up as soon as soon as possible," said Lt. Gustavo Araiza, spokesperson with Palm Springs Police Department. "The quicker you clean it up, the less likely it's going to happen. The longer it stays up, people are more apt to go out and do it."

The online reports detail a series of tagging primarily along a stretch of North Palm Canyon Drive.

Their complaints have been heard by Palm Springs police.

"We do have a graffiti hotline," said Lt. Araiza.

That team is comprised of city employees who clean-up tagging that is visible from the street.

Palm Springs Police say there have been an uptick in tagging reports, but officials aren't sure what’s prompted the increase.

As a result the department is prioritizing a rapid response.

"Typically, what we do is we send an officer and try to determine whether or not it's gang related," added Araiza.

After the evidence is collected, clean-up follows.

I asked Lt. Araiza, "What are the consequences that people can face if they are tagging certain parts of the city?"

"We could identify a particular style of tagging, what we do is we document those incidents. And eventually, if that suspect is identified, they could be looking at a felony vandalism, because it's not that one particular case that they may be caught on, but all the cases that we have built on that particular style of graffiti," said Lt. Araiza.

Anyone that's convicted can face monetary fines, community service and potential jail time.

I also asked Lt. Araiza, "When it comes to tackling just all of the tagging in Palm Springs, do you have a plan of attack in mind?"

"Yeah, I mean, one of the things is making sure that we get the information from the community. So that's why the app is helpful," responded Lt. Araiza.

He says the community's report help notify police officers of minor, yet pressing issues they may not typically see while patrolling.

We also reached out to City of Palm Springs officials, but they were not available for comment Wednesday evening.