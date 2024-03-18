Board to consider $100K allotment to install new lights at Coachella Valley parks

The Board of Supervisors is slated tomorrow to approve a $100,000 project to install new lights at parks in Indio Hills and North Shore for security and to improve recreational opportunities.

The Riverside County Executive Office is seeking the board's approval to allocate the required set-asides from the Unincorporated Communities Fund for the benefit of the Desert Recreation District.

The appropriation would be divided between Indio Hills Community Center Park and North Shore's Parque de Pueblo Park, officials said.

"Community parks within the Indio Hills and North Shore communities currently lack sufficient lighting,'' according to an EO statement posted to the board's agenda for Tuesday. ``Installation of lighting associated with this project will provide enhanced security and extend the available time-of-use for these community parks."

Both facilities are located within the county's Fourth Supervisorial District in the Coachella Valley.

New solar LED lights and poles would be installed throughout the Indio Hills park, while LEDs would be affixed to existing standards at the North Hills site, according to documents.

The board set aside $10 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget for the Unincorporated Communities Fund, which was established in 2020 with the goal of providing revenue streams for projects specifically benefiting "disadvantaged unincorporated communities."

Money in the fund is designated for equal distribution between the five supervisorial districts.

Officials said the light installations would be completed before the end of June.