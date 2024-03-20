Man convicted of ex-girlfriend’s killing scheduled to be first Georgia inmate executed in years
JEFF MARTIN
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening in what would be the state’s first execution in more than four years. Willie James Pye was convicted of killing his former girlfriend Alicia Lynn Yarbrough three decades ago. Barring a last-minute court stay, a lethal injection of the sedative pentobarbital was set to be administered after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson. The 59-year-old inmate received visits from six family members, a clergy member and attorney during the day. He would be the first person executed in Georgia since January 2020 if the execution is carried out.