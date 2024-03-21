Portland revives police department protest response team amid skepticism stemming from 2020 protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City leaders in Portland, Oregon, are reviving a protest response team, though some residents are skeptical and say their confidence was eroded by the police response to 2020 racial justice protests in the city. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Portland City Council on Wednesday approved a 6% salary increase for officers who join the Public Order Team in the Portland Police Bureau. Officers who already work for the department will be asked to join, and the unit will be used during large public events. The proposal came from a bargaining agreement between city attorneys and the union representing officers ahead of elections later this year.

