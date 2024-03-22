What’s next now that Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a motion to vacate from Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barely six months into the job, House Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of the same conservative revolt that took down his predecessor. The next steps following a resolution filed Friday by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove him from office will determine Johnson’s political future as he faces growing criticism from his right flank for working across the aisle to fund the government. It remains unclear if Green’s resolution — called a motion to vacate — has the support needed by the majority of the House to pass. In a statement, Johnson’s spokesperson defended the speaker’s tenure and said he would remain focused on governing in the House.

