Mecca power plant prepares for potential closure amid negotiations with Imperial Irrigation District

The Desert View Power plant in Mecca may be on the brink of shutting down amid negotiations over a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Imperial Irrigation District.

News Channel 3 obtained a letter to fuel suppliers sent on March 22, 2024 by DVP, which is operated by Greenleaf Power, stating that preparations are in place to close the facility by the end of April.

The letter states that April 30 is the second anniversary of the five-year power purchase agreement, and DVP believes IID will exercise its right to terminate the agreement at that point, although it's not certain.

We reached out to IID for comment and received the following statement:

During the March 5, 2024 meeting of the IID Board of Directors, the IID Board approved authorizing its general counsel to initiate litigation against Desert View Power, LLC related to its power purchase agreement with Imperial Irrigation District. “We are currently working with Desert View Power to resolve a dispute that has arisen regarding our power purchase agreement,” said IID General Counsel Geoff Holbrook. “While we are currently in negotiations to resolve this dispute, the IID Board has authorized the initiation of litigation, if deemed necessary.” Imperial Irrigation District

Last February, News Channel 3 reported on an investigation by the EPA into the Desert View Power plant over alleged violations of Clean Air rules.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for more on the story.