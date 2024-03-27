Bob Uecker, 90, expected to broadcast Brewers’ home opener, workload the rest of season uncertain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker will be back behind the microphone when the Milwaukee Brewers play their home opener Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. How heavy a broadcasting workload the 90-year-old Uecker will have the rest of the season remains uncertain. Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement that “he’ll take it one day at a time after” the home opener. Uecker became the voice of the Brewers in 1971 and has been part of their broadcast team ever since. He has limited himself to home radio assignments for the last several years.

