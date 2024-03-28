KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur has a chat, chip and cigar with the one-and-only Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Miguel Ángel Jiménez, also known as the 'Mechanic' or the 'Most Interesting Man in the World,' is one of the best personalities in golf.

The 60-year-old Spanish sensation has 41 professional wins in his career, 13 of which are on the PGA TOUR Champions.

KESQ had the chance to share a cigar and chat with Jiménez ahead of first round play of the Galleri Classic on Friday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Lot of history and lot of beauty here at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, set to host the 2nd @GalleriClassic this week! Stay with us for coverage! @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/bDIXZlGxIb — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 27, 2024

