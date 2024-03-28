Skip to Content
KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur has a chat, chip and cigar with the one-and-only Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Miguel Ángel Jiménez, also known as the 'Mechanic' or the 'Most Interesting Man in the World,' is one of the best personalities in golf.

The 60-year-old Spanish sensation has 41 professional wins in his career, 13 of which are on the PGA TOUR Champions.

KESQ had the chance to share a cigar and chat with Jiménez ahead of first round play of the Galleri Classic on Friday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.

Blake Arthur

