Top players on Champions Tour ready for play at The Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino

By
Updated
today at 6:14 PM
Published 5:51 PM

The 2nd Galleri Classic tees off Friday, March 29 at Mission Hills Country Club on the famed Dinah Shore Tournament Course in Rancho Mirage.

KESQ had the chance to catch up with some of the top players in the field ahead of competition.

Steve Stricker – 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year and Charles Schwab Cup champion; 17-time PGA TOUR Champions winner and seven-time senior major champion; GRAIL golf ambassador

Fred Couples – World Golf Hall of Famer; 1992 Masters champion; 15-time PGA TOUR champ and 14-time PGA TOUR Champions winner

David Toms – 2023 Galleri Classic champion; 13-time PGA TOUR champ (including 2001 PGA Championship) and four-time PGA TOUR Champions winner (including 2018 U.S. Senior Open)

The Galleri Classic is a 54-hole stroke play event with a $2.2M purse and $330,000 dollars awarded to the winner.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

