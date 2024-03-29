A moderately strong earthquake has struck southern Greece. No injuries or damage have been reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 has struck southern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete. The Athens Geodynamic Institute says the quake struck Friday morning and was centered beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, south-southwest of the western city of Patras. Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and earthquakes are common. The vast majority cause no injuries and little to no damage.

