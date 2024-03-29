Businesses and churches brace for wet weather Easter weekend

Folks across the valley are preparing for precipitation this Easter weekend.

"It's funny, I'm born and raised here in the valley. I've never seen it rain on Easter," said Natalie Dawson, Executive Pastor at Southwest Church.

The celebration already started drawing out crowds on Friday.

849 Restaurant and Lounge owner, Willie Rhine says he’s planning to host more than 400 people alone for brunch on Easter Sunday.

"We're going to move as many people as we can into that lounge. But unfortunately, there's going to be some people that are not going to be able to dine with us. We just simply don't have the room," said Rhine.

Rhine and his team are taking it hour by hour, on top of busy clientele they’re also planning on hosting three weddings.

"Our catering department has a wedding for 90 people tomorrow and I'm not quite sure. We don't quite have a backup plan for that," said Rhine. "There's a lot of people in Palm Springs praying for no rain."

On the East end of the valley, Southwest Church in Indian Wells is coming up with a game plan of their own.

"I don't think I've ever paid more attention to the weather than we have this week," said Dawson.

With decor and their outdoor set up ready to go, Dawson says they’re expecting 10,000 people on campus for Easter services.

"Starting at sunrise service at 6 a.m. on Sunday, then at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. we have a beautiful breakfast spread that we do outside, we have an easter egg hunt outside," added Dawson.

Rain or shine, hope is surely alive for a memorable Easter celebration.

"Of course we have to make accommodations to bring all of that inside if we do have weather because we want to make sure that people still feel welcome here," said Dawson.

Business owners we spoke to recommend checking your reservations or contacting the restaurant you’re planning on visiting to make sure they can accommodate your party inside.

Our First Alert Weather Alert and news team will continue to track weather conditions throughout the valley, along with potential flooding and possible road closures.