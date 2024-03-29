Colman Domingo and Taylor Hackford are some paying tribute to Louis Gossett Jr. after death at 87

Fellow actors and famous fans are paying tribute to Louis Gossett Jr. after his death at age 87. Gossett’s “The Color Purple” co-star Colman Domingo says he was kind beyond measure and lived a monumental life. Taylor Hackford, who directed Gossett in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” says his Oscar-winning role was originally written for a white actor. But Hackford says he met Gossett, who had served in the Army, and hired him on the spot. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph recalls Gossett as “an amazing artist and giving human being to me.”

