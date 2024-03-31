Palm Springs Aerial Tramway hosts annual Easter Sunday Sunrise Service

Valley residents gathered atop the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for the annual Easter Sunrise Service.

The first tram car started shuttling guests up at 4:30 a.m. for the 5:30 a.m. service.

Guests were able to hear songs of faith from the Perkins Brothers and partake in worship services led by Pastor Robert Sneed.

Breakfast was served after the service wrapped at the Pines Cafe.

There is also an Easter Dinner that will be served at the cafe until 8 p.m. Sunday.