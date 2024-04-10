Man arrested in connection with device that exploded outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a man they said placed a homemade explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general’s office in February. The U.S. Justice Department said 26-year-old Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert of Irondale was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Authorities said a device was detonated in downtown Montgomery outside the Alabama attorney general’s office in the early morning hours of Feb. 24. No injuries or significant damage to nearby buildings was reported. Calvert was scheduled for his initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Montgomery. Court records were not immediately available to show if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

