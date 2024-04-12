Houston hospital halts liver and kidney transplants after learning a doctor manipulated some records

HOUSTON (AP) — Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston has halted its liver transplant and kidney transplant programs. The Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that the hospital discovered a doctor manipulated records for liver transplant candidates. The hospital said kidney transplants were stopped because the programs share the same leadership. The hospital did not respond to requests for comment to The Associated Press. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it is aware of the allegations and an investigation is underway. The hospital said it is contacting patients on both lists in order to find care for them.

