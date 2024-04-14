Broadway-bound ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and star Nicole Scherzinger win big at London’s Olivier awards
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A radical restaging of Hollywood film noir musical “Sunset Boulevard” was the big winner on Sunday at the London stage Olivier Awards. It took seven trophies including best musical revival and best actress for American star Nicole Scherzinger. Her co-star Tom Francis won the best actor in a musical prize. Soccer-themed state-of-the-nation drama “Dear England” was named best play. Sarah Snook and Mark Gatiss were among the acting winners. The prize for best new musical went to “Operation Mincemeat,” a word-of-mouth hit based on a real World War II espionage operation. “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” a dazzlingly staged prequel to the Netflix supernatural series, was named best new entertainment or comedy.