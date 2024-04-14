Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others since Friday. Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, and several provinces. He added more than 600 houses were damaged or destroyed while around 200 livestock died. The flooding also damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 50 miles of roads.