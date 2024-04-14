Pakistan investigating the shooting death of a suspect in the 2013 killing of an accused Indian spy

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police are investigated the shooting death of a suspect in the killing of accused Indian spy Sarabjit Singh in prison in 2013. Amir Tamba was killed Saturday by gunmen who entered his home in the eastern city of Lahore then fled. He was accused of involvement in Singh’s death but not convicted. Pakistan has previously accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved in killings of Pakistanis inside Pakistan. Singh was convicted of espionage and handed a death sentence in 1991. His family says he was innocent. He was fatally attacked by other inmates in 2013. His fate inflamed tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

