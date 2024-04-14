Survivors of 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing take legal action against UK intelligence agency

LONDON (AP) — More than 250 survivors of the bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert are taking legal action against the U.K.’s domestic intelligence agency. Lawyers from three law firms said Sunday they have submitted a group claim to an investigatory powers tribunal. The suicide bomb exploded in Manchester Arena at the end of Grande’s concert on May 22, 2017. More than 100 people were injured, many of them children and teenagers. An official inquiry found Britain’s domestic intelligence agency failed to act quickly enough on key information. The director of MI5 said in a rare televised statement last year that he was “profoundly sorry” his agency was unable to prevent the attack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.