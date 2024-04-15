A 9-year-old boy’s dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance’s story online
By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
Nine-year-old Cal Clifford had always wanted a pet octopus. His dream recently came true when his father Cameron Clifford helped him adopt Terrance the octopus and set it up in a saltwater aquarium at their home in rural Oklahoma. The saga about the eight-legged mollusk quickly became popular on TikTok and eventually attracted hundreds of thousands of followers. The family was surprised to learn Terrance was a female. The cephalopod laid 50 eggs that were initially assumed to be unfertilized. They all hatched in several week. Nearly half of the hatchlings survived. Terrance is alive four months later.