The Latest | US and UK announce new sanctions on Iran as EU leaders promise more

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. Israel’s allies have been urging Israel to hold back on any response to the attack that could spiral. The U.S. and Britain announced Thursday that they were imposing a new round of sanctions on Iran. The moves come as EU leaders meeting in Brussels have vowed to ramp up sanctions on Iran to target its drone and missile deliveries to proxies in Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon. The Iranian attack on Saturday marked the first time that Tehran has launched a direct military assault on Israel.

