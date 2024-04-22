Skip to Content
CHP: Man taken to a local hospital after getting hit by a driver in Palm Desert

today at 11:17 AM
Published 10:40 AM

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a person hurt in Palm Desert.

Officers say a man was hit by a driver just around 9 a.m. Monday, on the eastbound lane of Varner Road, west of Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they saw the man on the road with major injuries.

He was taken to the Desert Regional for his treatment.  

CHP said drugs and or alcohol were not a factor in this collision.  

