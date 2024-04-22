Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police is investigating a shooting after a man was found injured Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Palm Drive near San Diego Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man shot in his lower body with non-life injuries.

Police say, the incident did not take place inside the spa nearby but appears to have taken place in front of the business.

The man and witnesses are not cooperating with officers. The investigation continues,