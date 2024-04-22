Skip to Content
News

Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Desert Hot Springs

DHSPD
By
New
Published 11:16 AM

Desert Hot Springs Police is investigating a shooting after a man was found injured Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Palm Drive near San Diego Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man shot in his lower body with non-life injuries.

Police say, the incident did not take place inside the spa nearby but appears to have taken place in front of the business.

The man and witnesses are not cooperating with officers. The investigation continues,

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Eric Montes-Gabino

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content