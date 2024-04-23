A look at what’s in the $95 billion foreign aid package passed by Congress
By The Associated Press
The $95 billion foreign aid package approved by the U.S. Congress provides military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenishes U.S. weapons systems and gives humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. After Senate approval Tuesday, it heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. He has promised to sign the measure Wednesday. About $61 billion is dedicated to Ukraine and replenishing U.S. weapons stockpiles. About $26 billion is for supporting Israel and providing humanitarian relief to people in Gaza. And about $5 billion is intended to help U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region.