Detainee dies in cell at Banning jail

An autopsy was pending today on a 53-year-old inmate found dead in his cell at the Smith Correctional Facility, though authorities said his death did not appear to be suspicious.

Mack Luther Price of Riverside was discovered not breathing in cell No. 70 of Housing Unit 16 at the Banning jail about 8 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Christopher Wedel said that correctional personnel initiated resuscitative measures until county fire paramedics arrived and took over. However, the efforts were unsuccessful, and Price was pronounced dead at the jail.

"There were no signs of foul play,'' Wedel said, without disclosing further details, including whether the detainee had been housed alone or had bunkmates.

It was the second inmate death in the county correctional system this month.

Jail records indicated Price was booked into the Smith jail on Jan. 12 on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, false imprisonment, child endangerment and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

His next court date would have been May 21.