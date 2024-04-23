Skip to Content
Indian Wells State of the City and Hospitality Awards set for Tuesday morning

The Indian Wells State of the City and Hospitality Awards will take place this Tuesday.

The Greater Coachella Valley is hosting the event in partnership with the City of Indian Wells.

The Indian Wells City Council will present on topics such as tourism, resident life, public safety, and business.

The event begins at 8:00 AM at the Renaissance Esmerelda in Indian Wells.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all updates from the State of the City address.

