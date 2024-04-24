Italy bans loans of works to the Minneapolis Institute of Art in a dispute over an ancient statue

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Culture Ministry has banned loans of works to the Minneapolis Institute of Art, following a dispute with the U.S. museum over an ancient marble statue believed to have been looted from Italy almost a half-century ago. Rome claims that the sculpture was looted in the 1970s from an archaeological site close to Pompeii that was covered by lava and ashes when Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79. The Minneapolis museum asserts that it has always acted “responsibly and proactively” about claims related to its collection. But it indicates that proof hasn’t been provided to back up Italy’s claim.

