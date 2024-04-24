This ‘supereasy ramen’ recipe shows how easy it is to make the Japanese noodle dish at home

TOKYO (AP) — Ramen noodles are so popular that they’ve become one reason to visit Japan. But ramen can easily be cooked up at home too, especially if you can get the ingredients at a neighborhood Asian grocery store. Japanese culinary expert Rii has a recipe on her Instagram for what she calls supereasy Ramen. It uses packaged noodles, since making ramen noodles from scratch is a long and complicated process. Start by boiling the water in a large pot. Add your sauces and other ingredients to the boiling water. Then add the noodles and cook until tender. Add your favorite toppings, such as chopped green onions, canned or packaged “menma” bamboo shoots and a sliced boiled egg. Serve in a bowl.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.