1 person injured due to 55-gallon drum of peroxide leak in Desert Hot Springs

One person was injured today after a 55-gallon drum of peroxide started leaking on the exterior of a business in Desert Hot Springs.

Fire crews responded at 11:27 a.m. Thursday to a report of a hazardous materials incident in the 13000 block of Little Morongo Road in Desert Hot Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Upon arrival, the peroxide was seen leaking on the exterior of a business.

Three patients were assessed by paramedics and one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries while the other two declined further care, fire officials said.

A hazmat team responded to the scene to mitigate the leak and a SunLine bus was on scene assisting with a temporary shelter.

No other details were immediately available.