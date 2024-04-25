Chinese automakers redefine the car as a living space at Beijing Auto Show

BEIJING (AP) — The seemingly never-ending efforts of China’s electric car makers to redefine the automobile are on display at the nation’s largest annual auto show. One unveiled a car on Thursday with front seats that swivel to face the rear ones. Another is offering a built-in drone. They are forcing established makers such as Volkswagen and Nissan to change the way they develop cars to remain players in what is the world’s largest auto market. Toyota and Nissan announced tie-ups with major Chinese technology companies as they try to meet customer demand in China for AI-enabled online connectivity in cars.

