2 men charged in the UK with spying for China are granted bailed after a court appearance in London

LONDON (AP) — A former researcher working in the U.K. Parliament and another man charged with spying for China have been granted bail after a court appearance in London. Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry didn’t enter pleas Friday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. They are charged with violating the Official Secrets Act by providing information or documents that could be “useful to an enemy” and “prejudicial to the safety or interests” of the U.K. between 2021 and February 2023. Cash worked with senior lawmakers from the governing Conservatives. He was ordered not to contact members of Parliament.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.