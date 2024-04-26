A windy, wild West start to Stagecoach

Stagecoach is underway in Indio. It's the final weekend of the music festival season.

We spoke with festival goers, who expressed their excitement surrounding the festival.

Country music fans from throughout the country have their eyes on the lineup and this weekend's weather.

The first day of stagecoach was met with a windy wild West feel.

"I hope it stops," said Christina, who's visiting from Orange. "On the way here, we couldn't even see on the drive, there was dust everywhere. But either way, we'll have a good time."

"There's a sandstorm on the freeway just driving through that, no visibility," added Brandon Trent, who's visiting from Orange County. "Overall it's a trek to get here."

We saw gusty conditions kicking up dust and sand around the Empire Polo Grounds, calling for cowboys to hold on to their hats.

"The wind is out there. Yes. But I mean, it's beautiful, especially coming from Tennessee," said Chase Rushing, Visiting from Knoxville.

Both first timers and veterans sported boots, hats and of course bandannas.

"Yeah, I'm gonna wear a bandana. I got the whole outfit planned," said Trent.

Some sand and dust isn’t going to keep these festival goers from enjoying some of the best acts in country music.

"I'm personally most excited to see Morgan Wallen, Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman," added Rushing.

It's safe to say the final rodeo of festival weekend, is riding out in style.

"It's one of the best weekends of the year, I'll be honest," said Mike Feehan, Visiting from Orange County.