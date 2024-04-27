A tornado in southern China kills 5 people and damages factories in the metropolis of Guangzhou

BEIJING (AP) — State media says a tornado has struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, killing five people and damaging more than 140 factory buildings. The China Meteorological Administration said the tornado hit about 3 p.m. Saturday in Baiyun district in Guangzhou. Videos posted online showed a mid-afternoon sky darkened by clouds and debris swirling up into the air. Chinese state media said another 33 people were injured. Tornado warnings were issued for other parts of the city. Guangzhou is a sprawling metropolis and manufacturing center near Hong Kong. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited the city during an official visit to China earlier in April.

