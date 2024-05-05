Firebirds tie up series with 4-3 overtime win against Wranglers

The Firebirds defeated the Wranglers 4-3 in overtime to tie up the series.

Scoreless in the first, the Firebirds get on the board first with a goal from Kole Lind.

A POWER PLAY GOAL 🚨🔥



we lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/xj47Kkdvyp — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 5, 2024

The Wranglers heated up in the third period scoring three goals, but Andrew Poturalski and Max McCormick helped Coachella Valley tie it up at three.

BIRDS TIE IT UP pic.twitter.com/WQmEgjPsdh — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 6, 2024

TIED BACK UP pic.twitter.com/XwwtDpPCLj — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 6, 2024

In overtime, Devin Shore wraps around the back and scores the game-winning goal.

SHORESY WITH THE OVERTIME WINNER!!! 🔥🔥 #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/ZrdzapFWfD — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 6, 2024

Despite allowing three goals, goalie Chris Driedger had quite the performance with 30 saves.

The Firebirds will play game three on Wednesday, May 8th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.