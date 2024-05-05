Skip to Content
News

Firebirds tie up series with 4-3 overtime win against Wranglers

By
Updated
today at 7:56 PM
Published 7:48 PM

The Firebirds defeated the Wranglers 4-3 in overtime to tie up the series.

Scoreless in the first, the Firebirds get on the board first with a goal from Kole Lind.

The Wranglers heated up in the third period scoring three goals, but Andrew Poturalski and Max McCormick helped Coachella Valley tie it up at three.

In overtime, Devin Shore wraps around the back and scores the game-winning goal.

Despite allowing three goals, goalie Chris Driedger had quite the performance with 30 saves.

The Firebirds will play game three on Wednesday, May 8th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content