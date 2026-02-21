Students take on science and engineering challenges at annual KidWind competition

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley's regional KidWind competition returned for its 16th year on Saturday.

The event drew nearly 200 students from ten local middle and high schools.

Those students have spent the past several months learning about the science of wind energy and turbine construction. Using that knowledge, they designed and built their own wind turbines. Saturday's competition allowed them to test their designs in wind tunnels.

A panel of judges, which included industry partners, as well as several alumni of the program, also evaluated the designs students submitted.

Organizer and Vice President of Regional Strategy at OneFuture Coachella Valley, Kim McNulty, said the annual event helps introduce a vast numbers of kids to important life and professional skills.

"Over a thousand kids have been introduced to the science of wind energy," she said. "So we're really building capacity and it's fun to see it take place. It's wonderful for our workforce. It's a great experience and skills development for the students, and [it's] just a very fun day."

The top three teams at both the middle and high school level will advance to KindWind Worlds, which will take place in May in Madison, Wisconsin.

This article will be updated with the winners after they are announced Saturday afternoon.

Stay with us for the latest – and best of luck to these future innovators!