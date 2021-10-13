Apple CEO, NBA’s Dwyane Wade help LGBTQ group build homes

AP Arizona

By SOPHIA EPPOLITO

Associated Press/Report for America

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook and retired NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade have joined Utah leaders to announce the completion of a local advocacy group’s campaign to build new homes that provide services for LGBTQ youth. A non-profit providing mental health services for LGBTQ youth has surpassed its goal of raising $8 million to build eight new homes aimed at providing safe spaces and preventing teen suicide. Encircle plans to open locations in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. The group kicked off the initial campaign in February with donations from Apple and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.