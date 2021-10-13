Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Hospitalizations in recent weeks have loitered below 1,800, with 1,771 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday. That’s according to data posted Wednesday on the Department of Health Services dashboard. The dashboard reported 2,319 additional confirmed cases as the pandemic total increased to 1,1124,709 cases. The number of COVID-19 deaths dropped by six to 20,447 after what the department said was “”a routine review of data by ADHS and counties.”