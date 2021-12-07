Cards, Pack, Bucs, Pats, Chiefs still top 5 in AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs remain the top five teams in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Cardinals earned 11 of the 12 first-place votes in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Packers, who are coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote. Both the Cardinals and Packers will host prime-time games in Week 14 as they look to stay on top of their respective divisions.