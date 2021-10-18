Stocks edge lower as Wall Street’s momentum slows down

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows following its best week since July. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 0.8%. It has soared 70% so far this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59%. Investors are in for another busy week of earnings reports from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines.