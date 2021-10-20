WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says there has been a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week. It’s the only region in the world where cases increased. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly assessment of the pandemic released late Tuesday that there were about 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases and more than 46,000 deaths last week. Those figures are similar to the numbers reported the week before. Coronavirus cases have jumped in Europe for the third consecutive week with about 1.3 million new ones. WHO said more than half of countries on the continent reported a rise in their COVID-19 numbers. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases.