More records for stocks as S&P 500 notches 8th straight gain

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks notched some modest gains on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark more record highs for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% for its eighth straight gain, matching its longest winning streak since April 2019, however most of the gains during that stretch have been modest. Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Stocks have been climbing broadly over the last month as companies have reported stronger-than-expected profits. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.50%.